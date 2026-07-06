Significant rainfall for Windsor-Essex on Sunday.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says the region experienced two significant precipitation events.

“I think there was some indication from the models that we were looking at a notable rainfall event on Sunday, maybe a little bit more than originally anticipated, but certainly it was in an active area from southeastern lower Michigan right through into Essex County,” says Coulson.

He says the first happened between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the second happened later in the evening between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Coulson says Environment Canada is still trying to gather some information from Windsor Airport but says he looked at some of the volunteer observation sites in the area, indicating the rainfall amounts.

“We had reports of anywhere between about 40 and 80 mm of rainfall yesterday in areas just to the west of the airport and areas to the east of the airport; in the Tecumseh area, we had reports of anywhere between 60 and 110 mm from those two shots yesterday,” says Coulson.

He says there is potential for more “active” weather later this week.

“We know when that happens, we start getting the heat and the humidity combining a chance for more shower and thunderstorm activity, looks like into Thursday and Friday of this week,” he says. “Summer’s here; active weather is as well.”

Coulson says there is more rain in the forecast for Monday.

He says the region could get between 10 and 15 mm.