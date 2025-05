Few details are available this morning about a serious crash near the WFCU Centre in East Windsor.

It happened shortly after 8pm Sunday.

Police say just one vehicle was involved — a motorcycle — and the driver was taken to hospital with "significant" injuries.

There's no word this morning on the driver's condition.

Police had McHugh Street closed from Mickey Renaud Way to Florence Avenue for several hours as they investigated, but the area has since reopened.