The largest drug bust in the history of the Toronto Police Service (TPS) is also linked to a bust made at the Ambassador Bridge.

TPS announced details Tuesday of an months-long investigation dubbed Project Castillo.

$83 million worth of cocaine was seized following a drug squad probe involving a violent Mexican drug cartel.

Police said about 835 kilograms of cocaine was confiscated and six people were arrested in connection with the investigation, which police described as an "extensive joint forces investigation into drug importation and trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area."

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced that over half of the seized cocaine came from the Ambassador Bridge, after CBSA officers seized 475 kilograms from a commercial shipment.

Officials announced that a truck travelled from Mexico, through the United States, and into Windsor.

TPS Superintendent Paul MacIntyre says investigators believe the cocaine came from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

"They are significant. Hopefully we really did some damage to them with this. Certainly they will continue, but this hurt them."

MacIntyre says the seizure saw immediate impacts.

"By removing over 835 kilograms of cocaine from circulation, we have disrupted the supply, and created a ripple effect." he said. "Following this seizure, the street price of cocaine in Canada has increased by 20 per cent, signalling a direct impact on the distribution networks."

He says the bust helped to stop the drugs from entering vulnerable communities.

"As you know, the illicit drug supply fuels Canada's ongoing public health crisis," MacIntyre said. "Each kilogram of cocaine removed from our streets represents lives potentially saved from overdose."

The suspects, police said, include two Mexican nationals and four Canadians. Arrest warrants have been issued for three additional suspects.

-With files from CP24 and The Canadian Press