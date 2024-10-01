Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a signed Connor McDavid jersey was stolen from a retail store.

Police say the signed Edmonton Oilers jersey is valued at over $2,000 and was taken from the store in late February however the incident was not reported to police until September.



According to police, the suspect entered the store in the 4100-block of Walker Road and took the jersey without paying.



The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30-40 years old.



Police say at the time of the incident, the man was wearing a grey Under Armour jacket and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.

