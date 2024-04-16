A sidewalk patio policy has been sent back to the drawing board.

Essex council was presented with a report Monday evening looking to update the current by-law of patios. This update would be to include a set-up/takedown charge of $1,000 for standard patios, and a $2,000 fee for patios that require traffic control measures.

The Town is looking to make the main streets safer with proper traffic control, and better accessibility for pedestrians.

Other changes presented in the report would see the Town be responsible for installing and removing the patios to ensure they are consistent with the aesthetic of the new streetscape designs in the Town.

However, there was some divide between councillors, with some thinking the fee was too high for businesses who would only be able to add a few tables outdoors, and others thinking it was a fair price as the Town would be the ones constructing the patios.

Council unanimously approved to the defer the report until more information could be provided by administration.

Councillor Katie McGuire-Blaise says she's confused as to why the Town would be the one doing the work to construct the patios.

"The design needs to be approved, they apply for their permit, they set up their fencing, somebody comes out and takes a look at it and says 'yes, that's done right', or 'no, that's not done right at all'. I don't know why our Town staff - we're already stretched thin as it is - why is our Town staff setting up someone else's patio? That doesn't make any sense to me."

Councillor Joe Garon says he doesn't think anyone will pay and go through this work to have a patio.

"We're making it so complex, and difficult, and expensive for the businesses to take advantage of this streetscape, they're never going to do it. I mean, I think it's more complicated now than it was prior to doing any streetscape to get a permit. It's definitely more money."

Councillor Kim Verbeek says she likes the idea of the Town taking the reigns of the patio construction.

"These main streets have just cost our taxpayers a ton of money, and I don't want to see the Wild West out there with people drilling holes in it to set up their patios. So, I liked the suggestion of our staff doing the work."

A report will be coming back to council in May with answers to some of the concerns.