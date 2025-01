A loss for the Windsor Spitfires.

They fell on the road to Oshawa on Sunday night.

Several Spits were out of the line-up because of illness and with eight scratches, the Generals took advantage and came away with a 4-1 victory.

Windsor is back in action on Friday January 24 in Sarnia.

The AM800 pre-game show starts at 6:50 p.m.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.