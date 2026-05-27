Should all residential streets in Windsor have a 40 km/h speed limit?

Should all residential streets in Windsor have a 40 kilometre-an-hour speed limit?

Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak thinks so and asked during Monday’s council meeting that city staff examine a standard speed limit of 40 km/h for all residential streets in the city and report back to council on the feasibility.

Kaschak says he’s been hearing complaints from residents about speeding on residential streets.

He says in his ward there are different speed limits for some residential streets.

“I have the south end of the ward, the Fountainebleau area, Clemenceau, and Lloyd George at 40 km/h. Then at the north end, Balfour, Glendale, and Ferndale are at 50 km/h. People are saying, ‘why?’ I’ve said why for a long time as well. Let’s get this all across the city and let the council decide again as to a standard speed limit on residential streets,” he says.

Kaschak says he’d like to make it all 40 km/h across all of Windsor because it’s important for an active society and public safety.

“People have a better chance if they get hit by a vehicle going slower than going faster. We want people to be active; we want people to get out, walk and bicycle ride, and scooter and do different things like that. If cars are going that fast, it’s precluding them from doing that,” he says.

Kaschak says he thinks there is support for it.

“I think amongst council they want to see that. Let’s try not to do this at a high cost. I know we’re going to have to change some speed signs and different things like that; you’re going to see some drivers and residents that want it and some that don’t. I think overall there’s a majority of people who’d like to see that,” he says.

A report looking at the feasibility of moving to a standard 40 km/h speed limit on all residential streets will be brought back to a future meeting of Windsor City Council.