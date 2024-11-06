Windsor police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in a downtown parking lot.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 700 block of Goyeau Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that a black Dodge Durango intentionally struck a pedestrian in a parking lot, knocking the person to the ground.

Police say the pedestrian then stood up, brandished a handgun, and fired a round toward the vehicle.

The pedestrian then fled northbound down Goyeau Street, while the involved vehicle fled northbound down Dufferin Place.