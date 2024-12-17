Windsor police are investigating what they've determined to be a targeted shooting in the city's east end.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, surveillance video captured a suspect on a pocket bike approaching a residence in the 2000 block of Jefferson Boulevard, with multiple shots being fired into the home.

The suspect fled westbound on Empress Street.

Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check any surveillance or dashcam footage for potential video evidence, particularly between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say no physical injuries were reported.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers.