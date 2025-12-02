Shoppers scoured for deals everything from electronics to clothing on Cyber Monday, delivering strong sales for online retailers and capping a five-day spending spree that kicked off on Thanksgiving.

Adobe Analytics reported that as of 6:30 p.m. EST on Monday, U.S. consumers had already spent $9.1 billion online for Cyber Monday, up 4.5% from the same day a year ago.

Adobe expects that when the final tally is in, consumers will spend between $13.9 billion and $14.2 billion for the day, making Cyber Monday the biggest online shopping day of the year - and of all time.