Back to business as usual for hundreds of Ontario LCBO stores Tuesday, as they reopened following a strike that closed them earlier this month.

About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario workers returned Monday to prepare for the opening of nearly 700 stores after they walked off the job on July 5.



The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents LCBO workers, had said the labour dispute was largely about Premier Doug Ford’s plan to allow convenience and grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink cocktails.



In Windsor, there was a steady stream of people through the doors on Tuesday morning.



Brenda and a friend from out of town discussed the situation, saying they didn't look for alternatives.



"I didn't, I just went with what I had in the house. We survived. The strike was over pretty quickly, so I hope they got what they wanted," she said.



Another local, Isiah Lazzarin, says he was happy to see the stores back open.



"I agree that they're going to reopen, and I know they strike and reach an agreement, so I think it's a positive."



Lazzarin was better prepared for the strike than most.



"We had stored some wine and liquor before, we didn't know, but I've got my own wine cellar so I've got plenty. But now I need to refill!"



The LCBO published details of the agreement reached on Friday, which includes an eight per cent wage increase over three years, the conversion of about 1,000 casual employees to permanent part-time positions, and no store closures.

