A former Windsor denturist is being sent to jail for sexual assault.

Mario Mouamer, 47, was previously convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault against ten former patients.



Although the prosecutor wanted a prison term of 42 months, Justice King sentenced Mouamer to a term of 15 months in jail.



"It is clear from the evidence in this case that all of the victims in this case have significant emotional impact as a result of these offences," Justice George King said Wednesday during his sentencing in Superior court.



During the trial, over 30 days, all ten victims testified about actions by Mouamer during a denture fitting appointments.



Court heard Mouamer would stand behind the patients for a visual inspection.



"While this was occurring, he would press his groin area into their buttocks," Justice King said Wednesday. "This action was accompanied by a grinding, gyrating or thrusting of his groin area."



Justice King gave Mouamer credit for being a middle-aged, first time offender who outside of the offences in the case had lived a pro-social life.



He also noted the offences did not include any touching underneath clothes or physical penetration.



The judge however couldn't agree with the defence's request for house arrest given the gravity of the offences, the number of complainants and the need for general deterrence.



"The dominant element of this case is the shocking breach of trust inherent in the commission of these offences." Justice King said. "Mr. Mouamer took advantage of his position of authority and trust as a denturist to advance his own sexual interests and purposes."



After the sentence, Mouamer was handcuffed and taken into custody.



"We of course are disappointed that it's real jail, and we were very hopeful for a conditional sentence," defence lawyer Laura Joy told CTV News outside court. "He has aging parents that he is a primary caregiver for, and as his honor (Justice King) indicated, this is a pro-social, mature individual that had a lot of support in the community."



During the trial, the court allowed Mouamer to relocate to New Brunswick to care of his parents.



Joy asked for house arrest - in part - so he could continue to care for his family while serving his sentence.



She also told CTV News her client will never be a practicing denturist ever again.



"Mr. Mouamer has ascertained his innocence through this trial," Joy said. "He apologized for any hardship he has caused the complainants. It certainly wasn't his intention."



Some of the victims were in court for today's sentencing.



At least one of them scoffed when King sentenced Mouamer to 15 months in jail.



A court-order publication ban on identifying the victims remains in place permanently, even though the court case is now concluded.

