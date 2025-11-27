Another ship was stuck in the Detroit River.

The Robert S. Pierson freighter ran aground in the same spot where the Rt. Hon. Paul J. Paul Martin ship got stuck a few weeks ago.

It was freed Thursday afternoon.

Windsor habour master Peter Berry says it happened on the Detroit side of the river, near the Renaissance Center.

He says it ran aground around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The US Coast Guard and Windsor Port Authority developed a plan to free the vessel.

Berry says there was no fault with the vessel, or its crew, but it was due to Mother Nature. Extreme low water levels and wind contributed to the incident.

"It had it's anchors down and was trying to ride out the winds. It got dragged down the river out of the anchorage and into the mud," says Berry.

Berry says there were no injuries, no damage to the ship and no pollution.