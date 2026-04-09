A new report shows households in the Windsor area have experienced one of the sharpest increases in combined home and auto insurance costs in Ontario.

According to data from Rates.ca auto and home insurance quoter, households across Ontario spent between $14,000 and $21,000 on combined auto and home insurance between 2022 and 2025, depending on the city of residence.

In the Windsor area, the average household paid $16,508 in insurance costs over that four-year period, a 34 per cent increase as combined insurance costs rose from $3,549 in 2022 to $4,758 in 2025.

Oshawa recorded the largest increase at 37 per cent, with London and Ottawa at 35 per cent followed by Windsor at 34 per cent.

Daniel Ivans, Rates.ca insurance expert and licensed insurance broker, says there are a lot of factors driving this increase, including international factors.

"Gas prices are spiking; we're seeing tariffs, which are increasing the cost of not only parts but also labour and manufacturing. From a global perspective, we're seeing climate change play a heavier role with rain and flooding." he says.

Ivans says uncertainty in the market is directly leading to issues around home and auto rates as things become more expensive.

"The cost of parts themselves and the cost of labour are both increasing. With parts, the costs are increasing exponentially, and as those costs increase, what that means is that the average cost of a claim increases, which is the primary driver behind insurance increases," he says.

The report says that nationally, insurers have faced claims costs rising faster than the timing of rate filings. Statistics Canada reports that auto parts, maintenance, and repair costs increased by 22.3% from 2019 to 2024. Median new-vehicle prices rose 61.5% and used vehicles 82.2%, leading to more expensive claims.

Persistent inflation in parts and labour, more advanced vehicle technology, and rising auto theft rates are also factors in pressures on Ontario's auto-claims costs.

Ivans says the big takeaway is that costs have gone up.

"There's nothing indicating that they're going to be super stable anytime soon. Ontario has a private insurance market, so shop for insurance and find a company in 2026 that is best for your circumstance. That may change in 2027 or 2028," he says.