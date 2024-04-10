The organizers of the annual Share the Spirit of Ramadan food drive are celebrating a fantastic end to the annual fundraiser.

The 19th annual event, held April 7 at Devonshire Mall, was able to raise $18,700.

The money will be used to provide $1,100 in gift cards to each of the 17 food banks throughout Windsor-Essex supported by the effort.

The gift cards for Loblaws will be purchased and given out to the food banks so they can purchase specific foods.

Sousan Khaled, Coordinator of the Muslims of Windsor Spirit of Ramadan Food Drive, says she wasn't sure if they would make it this year because the community has been stretched thin with calls for help.

"I went in and said anything would be awesome, everybody is always so grateful, no one is going to be ungrateful for that, everyone is going to be happy. I went in this year and said I had to face reality. This is what it is; I don't want to call it a burnout, but there is a donation burnout sometimes," she says.

Khaled says that surpassing this goal is simply amazing.

"I can't believe it happened. I can't say I can't believe; you have to have faith always that this is going to happen. It's such an awesome project; I don't see why it would ever not do as great as it has been. Surpassing the goal, oh my God, this is amazing; I'm just so happy," she adds.

The food banks that will benefit are:

- Adventist Community Services

- Angela Rose House

- Canadian Mental Health

- Children's Aid Society

- Downtown Mission

- Drouillard Place

- Hiatus House

- Islamic Social Welfare & Assistance

- Lakeshore Community Service

- Men United for God

- Nisa Homes

- Salvation Army

- Street Help

- St. Vincent de Paul

- Welcome Centre Shelter

- Windsor Family Homes & Community Partnerships

- Unemployed Help Centre.