The annual Share the Spirit of Ramadan food drive is returning this Sunday for their 19th year.

This event is aiming to raise $17,000 for 17 local food banks throughout Windsor.

Volunteers will be meeting at Devonshire Mall in front of The Bay collecting monetary donations, or non-perishable food items.

With these cash donations, gift cards for Loblaws will be purchased and given out to the food banks so they can decide what food need to be purchased.

Coordinator Sousan Khaled says they're hoping to raise at least $1,000 per charity.

"We are going to be trying to collect some donations for 17 local food banks across Windsor like Children's Aid Society, Downtown Mission, and the likes, and we're going to be providing some gift cards for these charities. The goal is $17,000, so if we can get $1,000 per charity, that's always the goal."



She says despite a lot of challenges locally and around the world she's hoping the community can come together.



"If we can get anywhere near the goal this year, that would be great, and to extend it of course to the local community itself, not just the Muslim community, but to everybody knowing that these proceeds are going to local charities across Windsor, it would really make a difference to spread that message and let everybody know to help out.")

Khaled says due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic they began collecting gift cards.

"The food banks were actually preferring that because then they can buy whatever they needed for their patrons, or to give them increments of gift cards for their patrons. So depending on what the needs of individual food banks were, that worked the best, so we ended up sticking with it because if that's what they need then that's the best way."



The drive will run between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 7.

There will be face painting, treats and more.

The food banks that will benefit are:

- Adventist Community Services

- Angela Rose House

- Canadian Mental Health

- Children's Aid Society

- Downtown Mission

- Drouillard Place

- Hiatus House

- Islamic Social Welfare & Assistance

- Lakeshore Community Service

- Men United for God

- Nisa Homes

- Salvation Army

- Street Help

- St. Vincent de Paul

- Welcome Centre Shelter

- Windsor Family Homes & Community Partnerships

- Unemployed Help Centre.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi