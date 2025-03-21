The 20th annual 'Share the Spirit of Ramadan Food Drive' is looking to raise a total of $17,000 for 17 area food banks.

The yearly food drive takes place Sunday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Devonshire Mall in front of Hudson's Bay.

Muslims of Windsor Share the Spirit of Ramadan Food Drive Coordinator Sousan Khaled says they're asking the community to make donations towards the food gift cards but says they're also collecting non-perishable food donations.

She says the goal is always $1,000 in grocery gift cards for 17 local charities.

"I hope we can get close to it," she says. "There's been a lot of humanitarian initiatives going on in the community and all over the world in this insane time but I'm looking forward to our community pulling through and hitting that goal this year."

Khaled says there's a big need for the food banks in the community.

"They're always calling out for help and our small role every year is to participate during the holy month of Ramadan for the Muslims in Windsor," says Khaled.

She says some changes were made to the food drive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When COVID came we ended up having to change to gift cards, so over the 20-years you've seen this evolve into something so much more efficient, and people are looking forward to it and giving back to the community is what we're all about," she says.

Khaled says donations can also be made on the Windsor Islamic Association's website.

She says they'll be tallying up a a fundraising total following Sunday's event and says the food banks will receive the gift card donations a few weeks after the event.