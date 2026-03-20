17 food banks across Windsor-Essex will be sharing $17,000 in gift cards thanks to the 21st annual Muslims of Windsor Share the Spirit of Ramadan Food Gift Card Drive.

Event co-ordinator Sousan Khaled says each food bank will receive $1,000 in gift cards in the coming weeks.

She says donations were collected this past Sunday at Devonshire Mall.

Khaled says donations came in a little slower to start this year.

"It looked a little slow at the beginning, but then by the time we got to the end of it, we hit the target exactly where we wanted it at $17,000 worth of Freshco gift cards, so I'm just speechless; I'm so happy we got to it," says Khaled.

She says they reached their target, but it took some time.

"I think March break had something to do with it," says Khaled. "Like the foot traffic in the mall wasn't as busy as it usually is, I felt that day, but it's good," she says. "The whole point is to get that goal, and we did. So I'm so proud of the community for stepping up."

Khaled says she's proud of the community for reaching this year's target.

"The fact that the community all stood up and was still able to hit that target this year, just wow, no words," says Khaled.

Last year's event raised more than $21,000, topping the 2025 fundraising goal of $17,000.

Each food bank received $1,260 last year.