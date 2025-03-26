CALGARY — Country music superstar Shania Twain will serve as the parade marshal at the Calgary Stampede this year.

The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" singer will lead the parade through the streets of Calgary on July 4, and perform at the Scotiabank Saddledome the following day.

Twain last took the stage at the stampede in 2014.

She is country music's top-selling female artist according to Billboard, and is currently a judge on Citvtv's competition series "Canada's Got Talent."

Previous parade marshals include Kevin Costner in 2022, William Shatner in 2014 and Bing Crosby in 1959.

The stampede runs from July 4 to 13.