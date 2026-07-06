Shampoo recalled in Canada and U.S. over possible bacteria contamination

A shampoo is being recalled in Canada and the U.S. over potential bacterial contamination. (Kampus Production/Pexels)

A shampoo is being recalled in Canada and the U.S. over potential bacterial contamination.

According to an announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Kao USA is recalling select lots of its Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo due to the detection of Pluralibacter gergoviae bacteria.

The recall covers the 8.5 and 33.8 ounce bottles (approximately 250 and 1,000 mL) that were manufactured between Feb. 21 and 26, 2026.

Many Canadian retailers sell the smaller bottles for $67.

“Further investigation to confirm the scope of the issue is still ongoing,” the U.S. announcement explained. “We are working with our partners to review manufacturing practices to help prevent similar issues in the future.”

Although the bacteria rarely poses a risk to healthy people, it can lead to respiratory diseases, urinary tract infections, eye infections and even sepsis in some individuals, particularly those who are immunocompromised.

Since 2020, the same bacteria has led to at least four other recalls of cosmetic or personal care products in Canada, including wipes, bubble bath and mouthwash.

To find out if your shampoo is part of the recall, look for a code on the bottom of the bottle that begins with the prefix “YR.” Currently lots YR010556, YR010566 and YR010576 are impacted, although more could be added to that list.

Anyone who has the affected products is being urged to discontinue use. To report adverse effects or to arrange for a replacement, contact the company at 800-333-2442 or oribecomplaints@kao.com.

The Oribe haircare brand is owned by Kao USA, whish is a subsidiary of the Kao Corporation, a Japanese chemical and cosmetics company.

As of Monday, a recall notice has still not been posted by Health Canada. Health Canada and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.