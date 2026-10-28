Shake The Lake raises $111K, boosts support for new Windsor hospital

A boating fundraiser in memory of two men who lost their lives has raised $111,000 for a number of local organizations, including the new Fancsy Family Hospital in Windsor.

Shake The Lake 2026 was held this past July on Lake St. Clair, the second year for the poker-style charity fun run involving seven different designated stops followed by a dinner celebration in Puce.

The fundraiser is in honour of Shawn King and Brian Modde, two local boating enthusiasts who died in a boating accident on Lake St. Clair in November 2024.

Fundraising committee member Kaitlyn King says had Shawn and Brian survived their injuries, they would have required support from trauma and critical care services.

“Since the ground has now broken with the new Fancsy Family Hospital, we want to continue to give back to see the future of trauma and critical care grow in our region. We really want to help contribute to the new build of the hospital and the future of critical care and trauma,” she says.

During a check presentation Wednesday, a total of $70,000 was being donated to the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation for the naming of an Intensive Care Unit room at the new Fancsy Family Hospital. Additional funds will be raised as part of a six-figure fundraising pledge.

Fundraising committee member Kaitlyn King says there’s also funding for several other local organizations.

“Last week we presented an $8,000 check to the Community Support Centre Food Bank in Lakeshore and an $8,000 check to the Tilbury Lions Club. Today, we will be presenting after this, a $12,500 check to CMHA, and then next week, we will be presenting the Soup Shack with $12,500,” she says.

Executive Director of the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation Cristina Naccarato says this early pledge acts as an inspiration to other community groups who are thinking about the future needs of our healthcare.

“The hospital we’re building will be our hospital for many, many generations. It’s wonderful to see supporters thinking early about making commitments like this,” she says.

55 boats and roughly 350 people took part in Shake the Lake 2026.

The multi-billion dollar Fancsy Family Hospital is being built along Cabana Road East and the 9th Concession near the Windsor Airport.