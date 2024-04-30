TORONTO - Shake Shack's first Canadian location is coming to Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto and will have a menu largely borrowing from what it serves in the U-S.

The New-York-based fast-food company says its first Canadian location will take over the northeast corner of the square with a 55-hundred square-foot space once home to an Adidas.



Shake Shack Canada business director Billy Richmond says it will open early this summer as part of a plan to establish 35 locations here by 2035.



He says the locations will sell classic Shake Shack menu items like burgers, crinkle-cut fries and handspun milkshakes.



Beer and wine will also be on offer along with a Toronto-exclusive, a maple salted pretzel shake.



The company's entrance into the Canadian market comes as fellow U-S brands Jersey Mike's and Jimmy John's are also plotting expansions across the country.

