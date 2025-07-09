Hamilton's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the cover athlete of NBA 2K26 following his MVP and title-winning season, the video game's developer announced Tuesday.

Last season's scoring champ and finals MVP will be featured on the game's standard edition. The Canadian averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and five rebounds per game, leading the Thunder to a 68-14 record.

The Thunder outscored teams by 12.9 points per game, the biggest margin in league history. They beat the Indiana Pacers in seven games to win the NBA title. Gilgeous-Alexander was awarded last week for his stellar season with a record-setting 4-year, $285 million extension.

A release date for NBA 2K26 has yet to be announced. The game is expected to launch in September.

The NBA 2K cover athlete last year was Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who also was featured after his team won the championship.

The cover athlete announcement comes after 2K Games teased its plans to get back into the college basketball gaming market. It wasn't clear whether the developer wants to revive its long-dormant college basketball franchise or incorporate college hoops into its NBA franchise.

"2K is the undisputed home of basketball gaming," 2K Games said in a statement to The Associated Press last week. "We have a strong history with college hoops and are exploring exciting new ways to bring athletes and schools to life. Class is in session."