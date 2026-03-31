OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 47 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Detroit Pistons 114-110 in overtime on Monday night.

The reigning league MVP, and strong candidate to repeat, made 12 of 19 field goals and 21 of 25 free throws. He extended his NBA record for consecutive games with at least 20 points to 136.

The Thunder became the first team in the league to win 60 games this season, and it’s the first time Oklahoma City has won at least that many in back-to-back seasons. The Thunder’s 15th win in 16 games kept them two games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs atop the Western Conference standings.

Oklahoma City, which defeated the New York Knicks on Sunday night, looked sluggish against the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who were missing four of their five regular starters. Cade Cunningham remained out with a collapsed lung. All-Star Jalen Duren was out with a right knee injury and Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson were out with right hip injuries. Isaiah Stewart, a key reserve, missed the game with a left calf strain.

Detroit had won five of six without Cunningham, and they hung tough on Monday. Paul Reed had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Javonte Green scored 19 points and Kevin Huerter added 17 for the Pistons.

The Thunder took a 79-74 edge into the fourth quarter. Detroit rallied, and Daniss Jenkins’ 3-pointer put the Pistons ahead 97-90 with just under four minutes remaining.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored six straight points to cut the deficit to 97-96 and Jaylin Williams, who missed his first five shots, drained a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 99.

Detroit had possession in the closing seconds with the score tied at 101, but Gilgeous-Alexander stole the ball. Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to hit a 3-pointer to give Oklahoma City the lead, but he was called for an offensive foul. Jenkins missed a deep 3 at the buzzer to force overtime.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored eight of Oklahoma City’s 13 points in the extra five minutes.

Up next

Pistons: Host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.