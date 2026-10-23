Sexual assault suspect sought

Windsor Police are looking to identify a sexual assault suspect. Oct. 23, 2026 (Windsor Police/X)

Help is needed to identify a suspect after a sexual assault in Windsor.

Police responded to a disturbance in the 3600-block of Wyandotte Street East on October 1st and found a woman in distress.

Investigators determined she accepted a ride home from an unknown man driving a newer model, light coloured compact SUV near Wyandotte and Marentette.

Police say she was driven to a parking lot where she was physically and sexually assaulted and then thrown out of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Middle Eastern man, approximately 20 to 30 years old, standing 5′4″ to 5′5″ tall, with a slender build, side-parted hair, no facial hair, and a slight accent.

Anyone with information about this incident, the suspect, or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the CASA Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903.