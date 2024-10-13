Windsor police are turning to the public for tips in a sexual assault investigation.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, a person was allegedly sexually assaulted outside the Ford Test Track in east Windsor.



The assault was interrupted by a bystander in an older-model pickup truck with a rear window decal.



Police say after the bystander intervened, the suspect fled the scene.



Investigators are looking to speak with the bystander as a witness.



The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, approximately 6’1 and 180 lbs, with an olive complexion and unkempt brown facial hair.



Police say at the time of the incident, he wore blue light washed jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan.



Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has relevant dashcam or surveillance footage, is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

