A man accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement has been arrested for allegedly violating his bail conditions.

Last week, a 33-year-old was released on bail while facing multiple charges, including sexual assault by choking, forcible confinement, obstructing justice, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.



Police say his conditions included house arrest.



Compliance officers learned that the suspect was in breach and was arrested him on Thursday at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg, with the assistance of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE).



He has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with his release order.



To report an individual who isn’t complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700.

