Sexual assault charges have been laid in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to Mud Creek in Chatham on June 9 for a reported sexual assault.



According to police, a man, believed to be a youth approach a girl and touched her inappropriately.



Police say officers received another call on June 17 and responded to Mud Creek for another sexual assault.



Investigators say a man, believed to be a young person approached a woman and touched her in an inappropriate manner.



After investigating, officers were able to identify the man.



Police say a 19-year-old man from Chatham is charged with sexual interference and two counts of sexual of assault.



The man was released with conditions and will appear in court next month.

