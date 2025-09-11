A Wayne County, Michigan man is accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old Windsor boy and trying to kidnap him.

Windsor Police reported the incident back in June but new details have been released in unsealed documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Investigators say 46-year old Shahzad Hameedi, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan, allegedly met the boy's mother on a dating app.

According to a criminal complaint, Hameedi began dating a single mother in Windsor under the alternate name Sheraz Hameed. After she restricted his access to her minor child, Hameedi embarked on an operation to kidnap the child in June 2025.

During the investigation, agents recovered a laminated ransom note, and evidence showed that Hameedi had researched tranquilizers and assembled items such as a stun gun, a toddler life vest, zip ties, duct tape, rubber gloves, and strong cold medication with a funnel.

Evidence also showed that Hameedi then secretly crossed the border into Canada and entered the child’s home at night, where he tried to strangle the mother before being chased away.

Two days later, police say Hameedi returned to the home and assaulted the child.

“The defendant’s alleged plan to kidnap a young child by sneaking across the border and entering Canada, breaking into a mother’s home at night, strangling her and then assaulting her innocent, young child two days later is diabolical. No parent or child should ever be subjected to this wickedness. We will bring the full force of the law against violent predators.” U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon said.

Police found items that are consistent with kidnapping at the man's home.

The Windsor Police Service says Hameedi is facing charges of aggravated assault and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

This case is being investigated by U.S. Homeland Security and Windsor Police.

A criminal complaint is a formal charge and is not evidence of guilt.