The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to return to a London, Ont., court next month.

A hearing has been scheduled for June 11 in the case of Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton in order to set dates for trial and pre-trial applications.

Some hearings have also been scheduled for early September.

The players were charged with sexual assault earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a London hotel in 2018. McLeod is also facing an additional charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offence."

All five plan to defend themselves against the allegations and have opted for a jury trial.

London police initially closed the investigation in 2019 but reopened it three years later. They have not said why the file was closed nor why it was later reopened.