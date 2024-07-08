BRAMPTON, Ont. - A hearing is scheduled in Brampton, Ont., court today in the case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is accused of sexually assaulting 10 complainants.

Stronach, who is 91, was first charged last month with five sex-related offences involving three complainants, soon followed by another eight charges involving seven complainants.



Court documents show the charges include rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault.



They relate to alleged incidents dating as far back as 1977 and as recently as this year.



Stronach's lawyer Brian Greenspan has said that his client denies all allegations against him and plans to "vigorously" defend his reputation.



In a statement issued last Friday, Greenspan added that Stronach remains presumptively innocent and will respond to the allegations in court.

