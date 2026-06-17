Severe weather on the way for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex can expect some severe weather later this evening.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region, with strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin says rain showers will start late this afternoon or early this evening.

“During the evening, the rain showers will intensify with a risk of thunderstorms, some of them maybe severe, so be careful,” says Bégin.

He says wind will also be a factor.

“Winds will also increase this evening with the potential of gusts in excess of 100 kilometres per hour in the strongest thunderstorms,” he says. “So there’s the possibility that a severe thunderstorm watch will be issued today, which would signal a potential for severe thunderstorms in your area.”

CKTB-News_Windsorrain-1.1974605 Traffic in the heavy rain - Prague (istock.com/Chalabala)

Bégin says amounts will vary in the region depending on the trajectory of the storm.

“Even when the heaviest rain bands and thunderstorm will have passed, we expect persisting wind gusts around 70 kilometres per hour until Thursday morning,” says Bégin. “So these conditions may lead to broken branches, some downed trees, and some power outages overnight.”

The national weather service says the area could get up to 50 mm of rain.