Windsor-Essex can expect a wet start to the work week.

Environment Canada says rain is expected to begin Monday night and continue into Tuesday.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says severe thunderstorm activity is also possible.

"The chance of some shower activity, maybe even a thunderstorm or two this evening into the overnight hours, even into Tuesday morning, and then even a greater risk of shower and strong thunderstorm, maybe severe thunderstorm activity, Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening," says Coulson.

He says there is a risk of heavy rainfall amounts up to 60 mm.

"Two to three centimetre diameter hail also has the possibility and local wind gusts to 90 kilometres an hour," he says. "So these storms could pack a punch, especially the ones expected again late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening."

Coulson is reminding the public to stay on top of the latest weather statements from Environment Canada.

"We may even see some severe thunderstorm watches being issued this evening if some of these storms become strong enough, and certainly it looks like a strong possibility of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings being issued Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening for those second round of storms," says Coulson.

He says the public can also expect a big change in the temperature this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting the daytime high for today and tomorrow to be in the low 20s (Celsius), but on Wednesday and Thursday, it dips to single digits with the daytime high around 7 and 8 degrees Celsius.