Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex.

The weather service says a line of severe thunderstorms may move from Michigan late Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Severe wind gusts up to 100 km/h, and a brief tornado are possible.

Driving conditions may be difficult. Utility outages are possible. Significant damage to property, buildings and trees is possible.

An earlier round of thunderstorms on Wednesday uprooted a tree at Laurier Drive and Michigan Avenue in LaSalle.