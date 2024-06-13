Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent .

They say thunderstorms have developed over Michigan and are expected to track across southwestern Ontario this evening that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.



The hazards include strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and nickel to toonie size hail.



Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.



Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

