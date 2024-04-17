A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by Environment Canada.

At 3:15 p.m., meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This line of storms is located from 20 kilometres north of Windsor, to 20 kilometres south of Amherstburg, moving east at 70 kilometres per hour.

Hazards include 90 kilometre an hour wind gusts, and hail.

Locations impacted include Windsor, Leamington, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Belle River, Lakeshore, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor, Windsor Airport, Colchester, Harrow, Maidstone, Essex, Cottam, Stoney Point and Comber.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.