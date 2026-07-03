Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex

Lightning strike in the night during the storm

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the region.

The warning was issued by Environment Canada shortly after 6:15 p.m. Friday, as meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Damaging winds of 90 to 110 km/h are expected.

The regions included in the warning are Windsor, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Willowood, and McGregor.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility.

If you hear roaring wind, see a funnel cloud, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.