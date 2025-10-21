A severe thunderstorm warning is now over.

Environment Canada had first posted the warning at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday for Windsor, Leamington, and Essex County.

Meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts.

Due to the storm, many Windsor residents are without power.

Enwin is reporting 2,304 customers are in the dark in the south end, Devonshire and Remington area and there's no word on when it will be restored.

Traffic lights throughout the city may be out, or flashing.