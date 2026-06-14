Lightning strike flash, electric discharge between clouds at night

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.

At 12:13 PM EDT, the national weather service said its meteorologists were tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Thunderstorm Location: Line of thunderstorm extending from Detroit to Sarnia.

Motion: Moving northeast at 25 km/h.

Hazards: Wind: strong up to 90 km/h

Rain: very heavy, 30 to 50 mm.

Driving conditions will likely be difficult. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility.

Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris.