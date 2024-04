A severe thunderstorm warning, that was issued by Environment Canada, has ended.

At 3:15 p.m., meteorologists were tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

At 4:20 p.m. Environment Canada says the warning is now over.

A severe thunderstorm watch is still in effect locally, as conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

This watch is in effect for late this afternoon into early this evening.