HOUSTON - Severe thunderstorms have hit southeastern Texas for the second time this month, and Houston's mayor says at least four people are dead.

There also have been windows blown out of high-rise buildings, downed trees and power outages for more than 900,000 customers in the Houston area.

The storms also moved into neighboring Louisiana and left more than 215,000 customers there without power.



The storm system moved through swiftly Thursday, but flood watches and warnings remained Friday for Houston and areas to the east, including eastern Louisiana into central Alabama.



Heavy storms slammed the Houston region during the first week of May, leading to numerous high-water rescues.



This was the window-busting, tree-toppling storm that blasted Houston.

📍 Mamajuana Cafe, downtown

🎥 Claudia Prats Sanchez pic.twitter.com/d3FytWIewH — Adam Krueger 💯 (@AdamKrueger) May 17, 2024