A family violence investigation in Chatham has led to multiple charges.

Chatham-Kent police say an investigation started at the end of March that revealed violence has been occurring over several years impacting several people.



According to police, a warrant was issued for a man that was out of the country.



Police say upon his return on April 9, he was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport.



The man, a 30-year-old from Chatham is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, four counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of assault causing bodily harm, and eleven counts of assault.

