Several alleged impaired drivers charged over Halloween weekend

Essex County OPP had a busy Halloween weekend, charging several people with impaired driving.
On Saturday at 2:28 a.m., officers investigated a single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Road 113 (Renaud Line) in Lakeshore.
As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old Tecumseh driver was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Operation while Impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero
- Disobey stop sign - fail to stop
At 2:30 a.m., OPP conducted a traffic stop on Talbot St. E. in Leamington.
As a result, a 23-year-old Windsor resident was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Operation while Impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while Impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Driving Motor Vehicle with open container of liquor
On Saturday at 1:32 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 3 near Morse Road in Leamington.
A 65-year-old Harrow woman was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act offences:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Speeding 1-49 Km/h over posted limit
On Sunday at 1:32 a.m., OPP investigated traffic complaints on Sutton Street in Leamington.
As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old Leamington man was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offence:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
On Sunday at 3:51 a.m., OPP investigated a motor vehicle collision on Wellington Street in the Municipality of Leamington.
A 31-year-old Leamington man was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offence:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
All of the drivers received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
They are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor to answer to the charges.
If you have an urgent traffic complaint or if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call 911 immediately.
If you have a non-emergency traffic complaint, call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.