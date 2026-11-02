Several alleged impaired drivers charged over Halloween weekend

OPP depict a drink of alcohol and car keys beside handcuffs in this undated file image. Photo: OPP

Driving while impaired leads to arrest

Essex County OPP had a busy Halloween weekend, charging several people with impaired driving.

On Saturday at 2:28 a.m., officers investigated a single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Road 113 (Renaud Line) in Lakeshore.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old Tecumseh driver was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation while Impaired - alcohol and drugs

Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

Disobey stop sign - fail to stop

At 2:30 a.m., OPP conducted a traffic stop on Talbot St. E. in Leamington.

As a result, a 23-year-old Windsor resident was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation while Impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while Impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving Motor Vehicle with open container of liquor

On Saturday at 1:32 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 3 near Morse Road in Leamington.

A 65-year-old Harrow woman was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act offences:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Speeding 1-49 Km/h over posted limit

On Sunday at 1:32 a.m., OPP investigated traffic complaints on Sutton Street in Leamington.

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old Leamington man was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offence:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

On Sunday at 3:51 a.m., OPP investigated a motor vehicle collision on Wellington Street in the Municipality of Leamington.

A 31-year-old Leamington man was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offence:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

All of the drivers received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

They are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor to answer to the charges.

If you have an urgent traffic complaint or if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call 911 immediately.

If you have a non-emergency traffic complaint, call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.