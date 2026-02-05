York regional police say seven Toronto police officers and one retired officer are facing charges in an organized crime and corruption investigation allegedly involving bribery, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking, among other offences.

Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan alleges Toronto officers accessed personal information and provided it to individuals who then carried out crimes including shootings, extortions and robberies.

He says the investigation began last June after a vehicle rammed a marked York police cruiser parked at the home of a corrections facility officer, in what investigators allege was a conspiracy to commit murder.

Hogan further alleges some of the cops trafficked cocaine and accepted bribes to support illegal cannabis dispensaries.

York police say Toronto police officers Timothy Barnhardt, Robert Black, John Madeley Jr., Carl Grellette, Saurabjit Bedi, Derek McCormick and Elias Mouawad, as well as retired constable John Madeley Sr., have been charged in the investigation.

Police say 19 additional suspects have also been arrested in the alleged scheme, including two youths.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw says the accused officers have been suspended and he will seek to suspend at least four of them without pay, in line with policing laws.

Demkiw says officials have asked the province's policing inspector general to conduct an independent investigation and the force will fully co-operate.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Association said Wednesday it would ensure its members receive due process. The union had no further comment about the investigation or the officers involved.