Essex County OPP charged seven people with impaired driving-related offences across Essex County over the weekend.

Officers conducted traffic stops and investigated collisions, leading to charges against several drivers.

Individuals were charged with various Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act offences, including operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operating with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

A 19-year-old novice driver also faces charges for exceeding the zero blood alcohol limit.

All charged drivers were issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment as per statute.

The OPP urges the public to report suspected impaired driving immediately by calling 9-1-1. Non-emergency complaints can be directed to 1-888-310-1122.