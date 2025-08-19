Another busy weekend for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Essex County.

According to the OPP, officers charged seven drivers with impaired driving.

Police say the drivers charged were between the ages of 30 and 68-years-old.

They're from Windsor, Amherstburg, Essex, LaSalle and Oakville.

One driver was also charged with dangerous operation, drive motor vehicle - not equipped with ignition interlock device and driver fail to surrender licence.

Another driver was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

As AM800 news reported in July, OPP West Region, which includes Essex County, recorded 880 impaired driving charges compared to 815 in 2024, an eight per cent increase.

Within the West Region, Essex County was at the top of the list with 117 impaired driving charges between January and June 2025, slightly above the 115 recorded during the same time last year.