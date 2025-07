Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

Provincial police say the collision happened on Manning Road south of County Road 22 just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The road was closed as Tecumseh firefighters and Essex-Windsor EMS worked to free the lone occupant from the vehicle.

OPP says the driver suffered serious injuries.

Manning Road was closed for several hours as police investigated, but it has since reopened.