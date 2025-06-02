A serious weekend crash in Chatham has sent two drivers to hospital.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Richmond Street early Saturday morning for a crash involving an SUV and a vintage car.

According to police, the SUV was travelling westbound on Richmond Street, while the vintage car was travelling southbound on Bloomfield Road.

Police say the vehicles collided in the centre of the intersection.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old woman from Windsor suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the vintage car, an 88-year-old man from Chatham was airlifted to hospital with injuries.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police.