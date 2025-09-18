A serious crash has closed a county road in Kingsville.
Ontario Provincial Police say County Road 20 between Arner Townline and McCain Sideroad is closed due to a serious collision.
The OPP posted about the crash on social media around 11:45 Wednesday night.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
