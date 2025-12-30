Brian Marbury, 47, was convicted in October to first-degree murder by a Windsor jury.

Before his trial started, Marbury pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing an indignity to a human body.

The jury found he killed his estranged wife, Sahra Bulle, 36, in May 2023 inside a Huron Church Road motel.

Video surveillance shown to the jury, showed Marbury carrying what appeared to be a body over his shoulder and walking towards a woodlot.

Bulle's body was discovered in a shallow grave on June 8, 2023.

A conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of applying for parole for 25 years.

All that's to be debated Tuesday is the concurrent sentence for causing an indignity to a human body.

Unlike his trial when he sat beside his lawyer, Ken Marley, Marbury is now in the prisoner box dressed in street clothes.

Family members wearing purple

The judge will be presented with victim impact statements during the hearing in Superior court.

More than 10 members of Bulle's family are in the gallery, many wearing purple sweaters with Bulle's picture on them.

This is a developing story, more to come.